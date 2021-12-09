D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $315,000.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $92.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 186.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 119.6% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 57.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.2% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

