Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach Acquires 10,000 Shares

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $234.60 million, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.63. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Daktronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after buying an additional 40,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 517,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

