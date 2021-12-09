Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach Acquires 10,000 Shares

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $234.60 million, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.63. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.