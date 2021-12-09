Danaher Co. (DHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 28th

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Danaher has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $318.26 on Thursday. Danaher has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $227.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.80 and a 200-day moving average of $296.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaher stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.92% of Danaher worth $3,683,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

