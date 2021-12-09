Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,229 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Danaher worth $227,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.90. 7,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.95. The company has a market capitalization of $227.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.