Daniel D. Burton Sells 36,212 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 36,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,470,931.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $59.50.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 589,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after buying an additional 44,865 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 24.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.68.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.