Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Daseke posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Daseke stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $624.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Daseke by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

