Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Acquires $523,800.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PLAY stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 53,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,166. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.97.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
