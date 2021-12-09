Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Acquires $523,800.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PLAY stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 53,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,166. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

