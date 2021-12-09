Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.