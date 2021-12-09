David Gosnell Purchases 310,000 Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) insider David Gosnell purchased 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £204,600 ($271,316.80).

LON COA opened at GBX 67.80 ($0.90) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.43. Coats Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 55.20 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.90 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £984.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74.

Get Coats Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on COA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.26) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.13) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.