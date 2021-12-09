DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 14,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

