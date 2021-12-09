DDD Partners LLC Buys 718 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $4,340,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $78,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $200.88 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

