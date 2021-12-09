DDD Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

DDD Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

SCHV opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

