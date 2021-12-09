DDD Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 579,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,000. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Atlas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATCO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

