Decentral Games Price Tops $371.35 on Major Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $371.35 or 0.00774814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $128.75 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00056782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.24 or 0.08613461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00078774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,982.46 or 1.00114125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

