Dechra Pharmaceuticals’ (DPH) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,960 ($52.51) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,400 ($58.35) to GBX 5,300 ($70.28) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LON DPH opened at GBX 5,070 ($67.23) on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 3,132 ($41.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,525 ($73.27). The firm has a market cap of £5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,995.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,770.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34.

In other news, insider Tony Griffin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,001 ($66.32), for a total transaction of £875,175 ($1,160,555.63). Also, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($64.02), for a total transaction of £191,188.80 ($253,532.42). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,806 shares of company stock valued at $134,633,382.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.