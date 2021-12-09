Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $361.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

