DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 30,139 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $55,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 114,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $505.70 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $510.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $458.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

