DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 139,756 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $96,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity stock opened at $158.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.18 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.