DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $69.13 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,832 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Moderna were worth $69,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $283.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,250 shares of company stock worth $153,919,735 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

