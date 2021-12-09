DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $89.16 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,377 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Activision Blizzard worth $89,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

