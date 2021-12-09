DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,873 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $73,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

TFC opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

