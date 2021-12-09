DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 20,739 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,739 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $81,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.96. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

