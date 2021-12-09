Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.51 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

TACO opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 884.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 135,627 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 607.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 116,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

