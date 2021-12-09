Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 237.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.05 and a beta of 1.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

