DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,137,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

