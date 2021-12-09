DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $122.57 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $4.70 or 0.00009660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.04 or 0.08610547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00079862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,595.80 or 0.99936098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

