Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLAKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €7.14 ($8.02) to €8.00 ($8.99) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

DLAKY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.94. 163,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,291. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

