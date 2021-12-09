Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($82.52) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.14 ($74.31).

DPW stock opened at €54.35 ($61.07) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($46.43). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.64.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

