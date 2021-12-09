Devro (LON:DVO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $214.52

Devro plc (LON:DVO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 214.52 ($2.84) and traded as high as GBX 215.75 ($2.86). Devro shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.84), with a volume of 58,391 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £362.28 million and a PE ratio of 13.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

