DIA (DIA) Price Hits $1.40 on Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, DIA has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002890 BTC on exchanges. DIA has a total market cap of $79.38 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00219792 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 56,634,600 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

