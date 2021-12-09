DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS traded up $5.22 on Thursday, reaching $115.53. 109,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,370. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

