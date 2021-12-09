Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells $332,760.00 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of DLR opened at $168.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.44. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $169.97.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
