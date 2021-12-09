Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells $332,760.00 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DLR opened at $168.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.44. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

