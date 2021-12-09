Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 68,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,718,405 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $226,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,006.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $236,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

