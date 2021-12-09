disBalancer 24 Hour Volume Reaches $168,199.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a market cap of $3.18 million and $168,199.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,262.74 or 0.08654753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00079973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,308.57 or 1.00112400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002862 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,307,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,925,360 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars.

