Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 66 ($0.88) target price on the stock.

DFCH stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.73) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £98.65 million and a PE ratio of -8.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.11. Distribution Finance Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73 ($0.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Distribution Finance Capital Company Profile

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc operates as a specialized finance company in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in asset based lending; asset finance and leasing; commercial lending; and invoice finance activities.

