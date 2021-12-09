Divergent Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.9% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,876,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after purchasing an additional 679,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

