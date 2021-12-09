Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 160 ($2.12) price objective on the stock.

LON DEC opened at GBX 103.90 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £882.75 million and a PE ratio of -7.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Diversified Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 94.24 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 129.20 ($1.71).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.16%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

