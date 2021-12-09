DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, September 24th.

DLH stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,710. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $188.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.04.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DLH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 30.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 793,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 37,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 30.5% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 241,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DLH by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

