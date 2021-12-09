DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Up to $8.97

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $9.33. DocGo shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 1,987 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCGO shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.