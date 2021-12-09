Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.520-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.130 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.67.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.67. 21,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,756. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,458 shares of company stock worth $8,025,751. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.