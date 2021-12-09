Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar General (NYSE:DG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

DG stock opened at $221.41 on Thursday. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.15 and a 200-day moving average of $220.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

