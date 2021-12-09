Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.02 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.03 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.480-$5.580 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.47.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.85. 46,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,016. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.97.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

