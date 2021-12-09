Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.410-$-0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.50 million-$67.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.71 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.300-$-1.260 EPS.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.87. Domo has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $98.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average is $81.25.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.67.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 in the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Domo by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Domo by 38.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

