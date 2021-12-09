DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells $417,768.26 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DV stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 748,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at $160,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

