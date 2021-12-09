DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells $417,768.26 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of DV stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 748,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
DV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
