DoYourTip Market Cap Achieves $710,511.01 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $710,511.01 and approximately $25,997.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00337222 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010664 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001016 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $714.71 or 0.01474906 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

