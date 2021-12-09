DREP (DREP) Trading 31.3% Lower This Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042823 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.69 or 0.00218252 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007221 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

