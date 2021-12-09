Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.71. 167,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 420,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

