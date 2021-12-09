Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,214. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

