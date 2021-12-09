Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 785.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 307,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NAPA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

