Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.38 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,214. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

